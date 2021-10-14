[Cambodia] Kingdom hosts 13th ASEM Covid-19 style

“So the confirmations are still coming in because we have about a month and a half left. Among the leaders who have already confirmed are prime ministers and presidents of Asia and Europe. The presidents of the European Council and European Commission have also confirmed their participation,” he said.

According to David, the meeting will be arranged via a video system and will not require a lot of preparation.

“We have a video system, we use the Zoom platform. In the past I have chaired all the ASEM senior officials meetings via Zoom as well. It went smoothly. Therefore, I think it’s not a problem for our summit next month,” said David.

David said at a press conference on ASEM13 hosted by the Club of Cambodian Journalists via video on September 16 that Cambodia had prepared three documents to be adopted at ASEM13 – the Phnom Penh statement on socio-economic recovery after Covid-19, the ASEM13 chair statement, and the ASEM13 statement on connectivity.