Fri, October 15, 2021

international

Asean reported increasing new Covid-19 cases on Thursday

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 12.68 million across Southeast Asia, with 37,927 new cases reported on Thursday (October 14), higher than Wednesday’s tally at 35,693. New deaths are at 526, decreasing from Wednesday’s number of 574. Total Covid-19 deaths in Asean are now at 270,766.

Restaurants and other food and beverage establishments (except businesses that sell alcohol) in Hanoi, Vietnam are allowed to offer on-site dining at half their maximum capacity starting Thursday morning. The city also opens public transport services, museums and public parks provided that these places have no more than 10 people gathering.

Meanwhile, Brunei has extended the Covid-19 night curfew for another two weeks until October 31, with harsher punishments imposed on individuals and employers who flout the directive. Residents are banned from leaving their homes during 8pm to 4am except for emergencies or essential work under the night curbs. The government has raised the fine from $100 to $500 following hundreds of violations in nine days. Companies will also be issued a $500 fine if their workers were caught leaving their homes without a valid authorisation letter during the curfew.
 

Related News

Published : October 15, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

IMFC warns of divergent recoveries from pandemic, pledges to expedite universal vaccination

Published : Oct 15, 2021

Chinese mainland reports 10 new imported COVID-19 cases

Published : Oct 15, 2021

[Japan] Pfizer vaccine called better option for young men

Published : Oct 15, 2021

[South Korea] Govt. to raise gathering size limit to 8 under new distancing rules: PM

Published : Oct 15, 2021

Latest News

Thailand’s very own ‘speedy granny’

Published : Oct 15, 2021

The Reopening of Klong Ong Ang Walking Street

Published : Oct 15, 2021

SET falls for the second day amid worries over QE tapering

Published : Oct 15, 2021

Nonthaburi Student Vaccination Site ready to open at IMPACT

Published : Oct 15, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.