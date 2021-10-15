Asean reported increasing new Covid-19 cases on Thursday

Restaurants and other food and beverage establishments (except businesses that sell alcohol) in Hanoi, Vietnam are allowed to offer on-site dining at half their maximum capacity starting Thursday morning. The city also opens public transport services, museums and public parks provided that these places have no more than 10 people gathering.

Meanwhile, Brunei has extended the Covid-19 night curfew for another two weeks until October 31, with harsher punishments imposed on individuals and employers who flout the directive. Residents are banned from leaving their homes during 8pm to 4am except for emergencies or essential work under the night curbs. The government has raised the fine from $100 to $500 following hundreds of violations in nine days. Companies will also be issued a $500 fine if their workers were caught leaving their homes without a valid authorisation letter during the curfew.

