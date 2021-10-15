Norway bow-and-arrow attack that killed five people appears to be terrorist act, police say

Three people, including an off-duty officer, were also injured in the Wednesday evening rampage, which Norway's new prime minister described as cruel.

After reports streamed in of a man roaming the town center shooting at people with a bow and arrow, law enforcement officers in Kongsberg, southwest of Oslo, arrested a 37-year-old man whom authorities later identified as Espen Andersen Brathen. An initial court proceeding was set to take place Friday after police, who said the man appeared to be acting alone, charged him on Thursday.

"The incidents in Kongsberg currently appear to be a terrorist act, but the investigation . . . will clarify in more detail," said the police security service, known as PST. Its statement added that the threat level in Norway had not changed and remained moderate.

Regional police chief Ole B. Saeverud told reporters Thursday that the suspect was a Muslim convert and that police had received reports in the past flagging that he may have been radicalized, although none came this year. Saeverud did not elaborate on those concerns.