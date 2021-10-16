China’s Shenzhou-13 crewed spaceship docks with space station module

Three astronauts aboard Shenzhou-13 -- Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu -- will then enter the Tianhe module, according to the mission plan.

This is Tianhe's second rendezvous and docking with a Shenzhou spaceship since it was sent into orbit on April 29. The Shenzhou-12 manned spaceship docked with Tianhe on June 17.