U.S. FDA panel recommends booster doses of Johnson & Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine

A U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee on Friday voted to recommend authorizing a second dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.
The agency's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted unanimously, 19-0, to recommend authorization of a second dose as early as two months after the primary shot for anyone aged 18 and older.
The same committee on Thursday recommended Moderna booster shots to people aged 65 and older and other high-risk adults, in line with guidelines for Pfizer's vaccine.
The FDA usually follows the advice of the committee, and a final decision by its regulators could come within days.
Related Stories
Published : October 16, 2021
By : Xinhua
Published : Oct 15, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 16, 2021
Published : Oct 16, 2021
Published : Oct 16, 2021
Published : Oct 16, 2021