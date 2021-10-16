Sat, October 16, 2021

U.S. FDA panel recommends booster doses of Johnson & Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine

A U.S. FDA advisory committee voted unanimously to recommend authorization of a second dose of Johnson & Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine as early as two months after the primary shot for anyone aged 18 and older.

A U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee on Friday voted to recommend authorizing a second dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.

The agency's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted unanimously, 19-0, to recommend authorization of a second dose as early as two months after the primary shot for anyone aged 18 and older.

The same committee on Thursday recommended Moderna booster shots to people aged 65 and older and other high-risk adults, in line with guidelines for Pfizer's vaccine.

The FDA usually follows the advice of the committee, and a final decision by its regulators could come within days.

Published : October 16, 2021

By : Xinhua

