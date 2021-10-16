U.S. FDA panel recommends booster doses of Johnson & Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine

The agency's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted unanimously, 19-0, to recommend authorization of a second dose as early as two months after the primary shot for anyone aged 18 and older.

The same committee on Thursday recommended Moderna booster shots to people aged 65 and older and other high-risk adults, in line with guidelines for Pfizer's vaccine.

The FDA usually follows the advice of the committee, and a final decision by its regulators could come within days.