Thailand needs 3-pronged collaboration to overcome crisis, Telenor researcher advises

During the webinar, Engø-Monsens said Norway has applied big-data technology to track potential Covid-19 patients. However, he said, the country respected people’s privacy and ensured that no personal information leaked out of the mobile operator’s data warehouse.

He also offered Thailand a three-step guideline on preparing for the next pandemic:

• Create collaboration between the government, academia and mobile operators

• Research, evaluate and test models in advance

• Create legal contracts, data specifications, a list of whom to contact, etc, before the net pandemic.

