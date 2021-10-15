[Japan] Pfizer vaccine called better option for young men

The matter will be discussed at an expert panel meeting on Friday.

The health ministry is considering recommending Pfizer vaccinations not only for those who are not yet vaccinated, but also for those who have already received the first dose of Moderna vaccine.

According to a summary of suspected side effects, up to Sept. 12 there were 21.6 reported cases of myocarditis or pericarditis per 1 million male patients under 20, and 17.06 for those in their 20s, for Moderna vaccine recipients.

After receiving the Pfizer vaccine, the numbers were 1.87 cases per million for the younger group and 13.08 cases per million for those in their 20s.

The result shows that the frequency of post-vaccination myocarditis and pericarditis was higher with the Moderna vaccine.

The expert panel meeting on Oct. 1 concluded that “the benefits of vaccination are much higher” than not being vaccinated, even for the Moderna vaccine, because the frequency of myocarditis and pericarditis is still low. However, the health ministry has begun to consider recommending the Pfizer vaccine “just in case.”

Overseas, Sweden has suspended vaccination of people under 30 with the Moderna vaccine, and Denmark has decided to specify the Pfizer vaccine for people under 18.