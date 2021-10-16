British lawmaker dies after being stabbed multiple times while meeting constituents

Police said that a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and that a knife was recovered. No motive was offered. Police did not reveal the man's identity. But early Saturday, the counterterrorism division of London's Metropolitan Police force formally declared the incident as an act of terrorism.

"The early investigation has revealed a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism," a police statement said, adding that they believed the man acted alone.

"We are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident at this time," the statement said. "As part of the investigation, officers are currently carrying out searches at two addresses in the London area and these are ongoing."

David Amess, 69, who represented Southend West in Essex, was meeting with local residents about an hour's drive east of London when he was killed. Amess received treatment at the scene of the assault but died there, police said.

Fellow politicians decried the killing of Amess as horrific. Amess is the second British lawmaker since 2016 to be killed while out meeting constituents, raising calls that members of Parliament might need more security. On social media, many wondered whether a more partisan England is more prone to this kind of violence. Other lawmakers have been physically attacked, and many have been screamed at and harassed while entering or exiting Westminster Palace.