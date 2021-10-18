Fully vaccinated travelers can come to the U.S. even if their doses are mixed, authorities say

In an interview Sunday, Higgins told The Washington Post that his office communicated with the CDC before sending the letter, and that the agency indicated that it was "working on it."

Higgins welcomed the "long-overdue" update but criticized the rollout of the federal government's travel rules.

"This border should have been open months ago," he said, adding that "both sides of the border have been hurt economically and have been hurt emotionally and have been hurt in terms of quality of life."

He said the guidance clarifying which vaccines will be allowed is "helpful, but again these are stand-alone issues that have confused people."

"It was inevitable that the border was going to open at some point," Higgins said. "All of these issues should have been anticipated and discussed and finalized so both the U.S. and Canadian governments and public health officials can speak with one, clear, concise message. That's still not happening."

He also criticized the testing requirements for travelers coming into the United States.

Higgins's office said he would "continue to seek answers to questions related to what the screening process will look like and will advocate for the removal of arduous testing requirements which he views as redundant for the vaccinated and an obstacle to the mutually beneficial binational exchange between Canada and the United States."

The CDC's website notes that fully vaccinated air travelers coming into the United States from abroad will be required to have a negative coronavirus test result before boarding a flight into the United States. Those traveling by land do not need to provide a negative test.

Anthony J. Santella, professor of health administration and policy at the University of New Haven in Connecticut, said the CDC's guidance allowing mixed vaccine doses "is a smart thing to do if you want to open your doors again."

"If we're really serious about being okay with domestic and international travel, we have to be willing to accept that not every country does the same thing and has the same kind of vaccination policy," he said.

Santella said the CDC's guidance suggests that U.S. officials are "choosing to accept that these vaccines largely work and that we'll err on the side of 'If you're vaccinated, regardless of what vaccine it is, you're welcome here,' and to let science continue to take its course."

The updated guidance comes as a U.S. coronavirus surge wanes, though public health experts are bracing for the possibility of a "twindemic" of covid and the flu season.

More than 59,000 people in the United States are hospitalized for treatment of covid-19, according to data tracked by The Washington Post, with coronavirus-related hospitalizations falling 7.5% in the past week. There were more than 100,000 new coronavirus cases reported Friday, with new daily reported cases dropping more than 13% in the past week.