Fauci says U.S. to consider mix-and-match boosters for covid-19

"But the data of boosting the J&J first dose with a J&J second dose is based on clinical data," he said. "So what's going to happen is that the FDA is going to look at all those data, look at the comparison, and make a determination of what they will authorize."

A so-called mix-and-match booster has been discussed among scientists and government experts, though no timeline has been released for when it might be officially considered. The issue is complicated by safety, supply and concern about confusing public messaging.

Food and Drug Administration experts recommended a second Johnson & Johnson shot for people 18 and older last week. They also backed a third dose of the Moderna Inc. shot - which unlike J&J uses mRNA technology - for people at high risk of contracting covid-19. The recommendations require backing by the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which could come as soon as this week.

The Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE vaccine, also based on mRNA technology, was cleared for boosters in September. More than 10 million third shots have been given in the U.S.