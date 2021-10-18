Japan to revise energy-saving targets for air conditioners

Scheduled for next fiscal year, the revisions will require manufacturers to save about 30% more energy than the current level by fiscal 2027.

Heaters and air conditioners account for about 30% of energy consumption in the household sector. By promoting energy-saving efforts, the ministry will make more progress toward decarbonization.

It also hopes that the revisions will boost sales of Japanese makers' high-performance air conditioners in overseas markets.

Under the so-called top runner method, the product with the best energy-saving performance is set as the target for each item. Manufacturers must make their products meet the targets over a certain period of time. Since the revision of the Rationalizing Energy Use Law in 1998, this method has been applied to air conditioners and passenger cars, and currently covers 32 items.

The government is aiming to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and has set a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 46% from the fiscal 2013 level by fiscal 2030. It is aiming to expand the use of renewable energy sources such as solar power and wind power, but there are still many issues to be addressed, such as the lack of suitable sites to build such facilities.