China’s economy grows 9.8% in Jan-Sept

In the third quarter, China's economic growth came in at 4.9 percent both on a yearly basis and on a two-year average basis, compared with 7.9 percent and 5.5 percent in the second quarter, respectively, the NBS said.

The NBS said the economy has managed to withstand the multiple pressures such as the COVID-19 resurgence and heavy rainfall in the first nine months, sustaining its recovery with major economic indicators falling in a reasonable range.

The tight supply of electricity and coal in China is periodic and its impact on the economy can be controlled, said Fu Linghui, spokesperson of the National Bureau of Statistics.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, China's GDP expanded by 0.2 percent in the July-September period, versus 1.3 percent in the April-June period.

Industrial output rose by 11.8 percent year-on-year over the first three quarters of the year, putting the two-year average growth to 6.4 percent, the NBS said.