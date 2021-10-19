NK may test long-range missile next year: US intelligence agency

The North announced in 2018 that it would suspend all nuclear and long-range missile tests. This was in hopes that an upcoming summit with the US could yield substantial results, such as the US easing sanctions on the North. But after the nuclear talks collapsed in Hanoi, Vietnam, in 2019, Pyongyang said it no longer felt bound by the self-imposed moratorium and warned of new “strategic weapons.”



The North hasn’t conducted any nuclear or ICBM tests since September 2017. But it has carried out smaller tests and developed new types of missiles, with a flurry of activities recently. In September alone, the North tested a cruise missile, short-range ballistic missiles and a new hypersonic missile.



The report added that the North would also work to improve its newer solid-fueled ballistic missiles, which can be prepared for launch more quickly than liquid-fueled missiles.



“Even if additional flight tests of longer range systems do not occur in the near term, Pyongyang will probably focus on training and improving its missile forces which are increasingly central to North Korea’s deterrence strategy,” the agency said.



The North’s weapons development is in line with the country’s national security strategy, which has two main objectives, it said. They are to “ensure the Kim regime’s long-term security” -- by remaining a sovereign, independent country ruled by the Kim family -- and to retain the capability to exercise a dominant influence over the Korean Peninsula.



By Ahn Sung-mi