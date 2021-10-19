Indonesia, Malaysia agree on travel corridor for businessmen, expedite talks on maritime borders

This was disclosed by the foreign ministers of the two countries at a joint press conference after a meeting on Monday (Oct 18) in Jakarta.

They told newsmen that they also agreed to expedite negotiations on their maritime borders and shared views on Asean's firm stance against the military regime in Myanmar.

"We have agreed to push for a travel corridor for those on essential business from both countries and this will be among the issues that will be discussed ahead of a visit by the Malaysian Prime Minister," said Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. No date was given for the visit.

"The framework of this agreement will indeed complement the implementation of the Asean travel corridor arrangement framework which will be launched soon," Ms Retno added.

Bilateral trade between Indonesia and Malaysia reached US$13 billion (S$17.6 billion) between January and August this year, and this was US$4 billion more or a 44 per cent jump from the same period in 2020.