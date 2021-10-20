US urged to stop hyping up China threat theory

China pursues a self-defensive nuclear strategy, with its nuclear forces always kept at the minimum level required to safeguard national security, he said, adding that China would never engage in a nuclear arms race with any country.

He further said that the sole aim of China's development of necessary military capabilities was to safeguard its legitimate security interests.

"No country will be threatened by China's national defense capability as long as it does not intend to threaten or undermine China's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity," he said.

Being the sole superpower, the US has clung to the Cold War mindset in recent years, comprehensively strengthened its military capabilities and continuously deepened its military alliances, the spokesman said.

"The US' ganging up to shape small military blocs has severely undermined regional peace and security as well as global strategic stability," he added.

Washington not only boasts the largest and advanced nuclear arsenal in the world but also invests trillions of dollars to upgrade its "nuclear triad", Wang said, referring to its nuclear forces on land, in the sea and in the skies.