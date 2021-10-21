Asean reported decreasing new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday

Vietnamese Prime Minister estimated that the country's exports are likely to rise 10.7 per cent in 2021, with annual inflation expected below 4 per cent year on year. He made this estimation although Vietnam's gross domestic product (GDP) contracted 6.17 per cent in the third quarter of 2021 from a year earlier as the containment measures hit, the sharpest quarterly decline on record. A fast-spreading outbreak of the Delta variant in its economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City led to wide curbs on movement and commerce, hitting key manufacturing provinces nearby.

Meanwhile, Singapore reported 3,862 new cases and 18 deaths on Wednesday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 158,587 patients and total 264 deaths. The government urged its citizens especially those in risky groups and elders to refrain from social activities and only leave home when it is necessary. The government is also monitoring the situation closely to estimate whether the rise in daily infections is just a temporary trend or the start of a new wave of pandemic.

