Alec Baldwin was told prop gun was unloaded moments before fatal shooting, reports say

The assistant director "did not know live rounds were in" one of the three guns set aside on a cart for filming before Baldwin fired the gun, striking cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in the chest and director Joel Souza in the shoulder, killing Hutchins and hospitalizing Souza, according to court records obtained by the Associated Press, New York Times and Santa Fe Reporter on Friday. While the warrant affidavit filed by Santa Fe Sheriff's Office investigators offers new details about the moments immediately before and after Thursday's shooting at Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico, the document does not answer how the live round ended up in the gun.

The fatal incident on a set of a film about the fallout of an accidental killing has rattled many - leaving lingering questions about the safety of firearms on the set.

No charges have been filed and the Santa Fe Sheriff's Office says an investigation remains "open and active."