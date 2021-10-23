The voter-fraud allegation that perfectly captures the post-2020 Republican Party

As part of the campaign's blitz to allege as much fraud as possible, the group brought forward a woman, Jill Stokke, who alleged that she tried to vote in person before being told a mail-in ballot had already been submitted in her name. It later turned out that the state had already adjudicated the woman's claim and that she had refused to sign an affidavit that might lead to criminal charges against the person who'd allegedly cast that mail-in ballot, a ballot that included a signature that matched her own. Reporters couldn't ask Stokke about the claim, though, because no questions were allowed.

"You're here to take in information," Grenell told reporters. "Go do your job; it's pretty easy."

A few days later, after the election had been called for Joe Biden, Laxalt and Schlapp tried again. This time, they had a new angle: dead people voting in the election.

"Dead people voted in Clark County," Schlapp claimed. "That is a tricky thing because obviously for these families this is a very tragic reminder of a loss that they have just recently had to go through."

He pointed to two examples. One was Rosemarie Hartle; the other, Fred Stokes. "Miraculously," Schlapp said, "they both voted."