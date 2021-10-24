Myanmar Ministry of Foreign Affairs: ‘Head of State is entitled to participate in the ASEAN Summit, according to ASEAN Charter’

“Myanmar will endeavor to find a peaceful solution based on ASEAN Spirit and ASEAN Way through consultation and negotiation. ASEAN member states should respect the unity and centrality of ASEAN aiming for long-term interest in accordance with provisions of ASEAN Charter.

Taking into all accounts, Myanmar will not be in a position to accept any outcome of the discussions and decisions which are ultra vires and contrary to the provisions, objectives and cherished principles of the ASEAN Charter,” the press release adds.