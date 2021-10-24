G7 trade ministers agree to work toward eliminating forced labor with China in mind

According to the statement, the G7 trade ministers share concerns regarding the “use of all forms of forced labor in global supply chains, including state-sponsored forced labor of vulnerable groups and minorities.”

About 25 million people are said to be victims of forced labor worldwide. The statement called on “all countries, multilateral institutions and businesses to work together, including with survivors of forced labor, to eradicate forced labor from global supply chains.”

The ministers also said the implementation of trade policies such as import and export restrictions would be an important tool in eliminating forced labor.

To make it easier for companies to prove that they are not involved in human rights violations, the G7 will promote the development of common guidelines for sharing data on forced labor by the United Nations and other international organizations.