Asean reported over 30,000 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday

Cambodia lifted its 15-month flight ban from Malaysia, Philippines and Indonesia on Saturday as the country continues its roadmap towards living with Covid-19. The lifting of the ban came after Prime Minister Hun Sen had earlier called for a review on the temporary ban as several Asean countries had relaxed or lifted quarantine requirements to kick start their economies, and the travel and hospitality industry.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s Ministry of Health announced that the Sinovac-CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine will be included in the country's national vaccination programme as a three-dose regime. The move aims to let those who are unable to take mRNA vaccines due to medical reasons to receive three doses of the Sinovac vaccine instead. Those who started with mRNA vaccines but developed allergies of severe adverse reactions after the first dose should follow up with two doses of Sinovac.

Furthermore, starting from January next year, unvaccinated people in Singapore and those without negative test results will not be allowed to enter workplaces or office buildings.

