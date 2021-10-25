Mon, October 25, 2021

Asean reported over 30,000 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 13 million across Southeast Asia, with 30,022 new cases reported on Sunday (October 24), lower than Saturday’s tally at 31,057. New deaths are at 441, increasing from Saturday’s number of 355. Total Covid-19 deaths in Asean are now at 275,472.

Cambodia lifted its 15-month flight ban from Malaysia, Philippines and Indonesia on Saturday as the country continues its roadmap towards living with Covid-19. The lifting of the ban came after Prime Minister Hun Sen had earlier called for a review on the temporary ban as several Asean countries had relaxed or lifted quarantine requirements to kick start their economies, and the travel and hospitality industry.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s Ministry of Health announced that the Sinovac-CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine will be included in the country's national vaccination programme as a three-dose regime. The move aims to let those who are unable to take mRNA vaccines due to medical reasons to receive three doses of the Sinovac vaccine instead. Those who started with mRNA vaccines but developed allergies of severe adverse reactions after the first dose should follow up with two doses of Sinovac. 

Furthermore, starting from January next year, unvaccinated people in Singapore and those without negative test results will not be allowed to enter workplaces or office buildings.
 

Published : October 25, 2021

By : THE NATION

