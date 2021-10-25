Mon, October 25, 2021

Bomb blasts occur at NLD offices in three townships of Mon State

Township offices of the National League for Democracy (NLD) in Thaton, Kyaikhto and Bilin townships of Mon State were attacked with bombs on October 23, according to local sources.

A bomb exploded at the Thaton Township NLD office by Yangon-Mawlamyine Road in Leikin Ward at about 11.20pm on October 23 and 24, destroying the two-story wooden building, fences and party signboard, said local residents.

“I heard a bomb explosion but I could not go outside to have a look because we have a nighttime curfew. The whole office was destroyed. But no one was hurt,” said a local resident in Thaton.

After the bomb blast, security forces arrived and conducted checks.

Likewise, another bomb went off at the Kyaikhto Township NLD office by Yangon-Mawlamyine Road in Kawtsanaing Ward at about 11.45pm, damaging the office building, locals reported.

“I heard an explosion last night. It happened at the township NLD office,” said a resident in Kyaikhto.

A bomb exploded at the Bilin Township NLD office in Sayar San Ward at about 1.40 am on October 24. The almost entire single-story building was destroyed, locals said.

 No one was injured in the blast and security forces arrived at the scene for inspection.

In recent days also, bombs exploded at Myeik District NLD office and Dawei Township NLD office in Taninthayi Township.  

Published : October 25, 2021

By : Eleven Media

