Bucking tradition, Japanese Princess Mako marries controversial fiance, loses royal status

Although their engagement was initially celebrated in Japan, it quickly became divisive when news surfaced about a financial dispute involving Komuro's mother. Despite it all, the couple stood firm, glancing knowingly at each other on Tuesday as they addressed the public following disparagement ranging from questioning of their integrity to complaints about Komuro's looks.

"Kei is an irreplaceable person for me. And for the two of us, marriage was a necessary decision in our lives to protect our hearts," Mako said.

"I love Mako," Komuro said. "I would like to spend my one and only life with the person I love."

By marrying a commoner, the princess was required to abdicate her royal status. Addressing the public as Mako Komuro, rather than Princess Mako, she apologized to those who disagreed with their nuptials, and thanked those who supported them.

She also expressed appreciation for her now-husband and the public criticism he has faced - a rare expression of private feelings about the public perception of a member of the royal family, experts said.

"I am thankful that despite harsh public criticism, Kei continued to hold on to his feelings to marry me. If he had given up on the marriage, he wouldn't have had to face years of relentless hate," she said.