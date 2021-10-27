US, S. Korea aligned on N. Korea, but may differ on sequence of steps: NSA Sullivan

Sullivan said Kim's recent discussions with his South Korean counterpart have been "very productive and constructive," but declined to comment publicly when asked if the US supported declaring the war's end as a catalyst to resume dialogue with the North.



"So on the specific issue you raised, I don't want to get into it publicly. I will only say we're going to continue the intensive conversations," he said.



South and North Korea remain technically at war as the 1950-53 war ended with an armistice and a peace treaty was never signed.



While Seoul insists an end of war declaration may help bring North Korea back to the dialogue table by offering some security assurances, some believe it could undermine the legal basis for the stationing of US forces in South Korea.



The US currently maintains some 28,500 troops in South Korea.



North Korea has ignored US overtures since the Joe Biden administration took office in January, accusing the US of harboring what it claims to be a hostile intent toward Pyongyang. North Korea has also stayed away from any meaningful dialogue with the US since early 2019. (Yonhap)