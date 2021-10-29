Asean reported over 30,000 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday

Indonesian government announced that all visitors entering the country via air, land or sea channels must take a Covid-19 test via PCR method no matter which place in the country they are planning to visit. The regulation aims to prevent a new wave of outbreak before the new year holidays. Indonesia reported 723 new cases and 34 deaths on Thursday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 4,242,532 patients and total 143,333 deaths.

Meanwhile, Myanmar’s public health ministry on Thursday lifted the stay-home order that has been implemented in 44 townships, 20 of which are in Yangon region, after new infections have shown declining trend. Authorities likely continue to require people to wear facemasks in public, as well as practice personal hygiene and maintain a physical distance of 2 meters. A nationwide 8pm-4am curfew likely remains in place, with a shorter 10pm-4am curfew in Yangon.

