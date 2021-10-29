Beijing urges end to Washington’s tariffs

China reiterated on Thursday that lifting additional tariffs by the US side is in the fundamental interests of consumers and producers in China and the United States, and is conducive to the recovery of the global economy, said the Ministry of Commerce.

The ministry made the remarks after Vice-Premier Liu He held a video conversation with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen earlier this week at the invitation of the US side.

During the conversation, the Chinese side expressed concern over issues including the lifting of additional tariffs, sanctions by the US and the fair treatment of Chinese companies.

Shu Jueting, the ministry's spokeswoman, elaborated that the two sides talked for about 90 minutes, and conducted pragmatic, professional and in-depth exchanges on a wide range of topics concerning economics and trade.

They discussed the macroeconomic situation and policies of China and the US, including economic growth conditions, inflationary pressure, financial stability, supply chains and other issues, the commerce official said.