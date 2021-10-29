Vietnam implements drastic and responsible measures to prevent the pandemic

The Government has promptly issued directives and policies, directing the Ministry of Health, localities and functional agencies to carry out prevention measures against the COVID-19 pandemic. The Prime Minister inspected localities to grasp both the situation and results of epidemic prevention, giving timely and practical directions to combat the epidemic.

Local authorities, especially the key cities such as Hà Nội and Hồ Chí Minh City, declared specific policies suitable to their localities. Local authorities worked closely with the people to organise zoning to isolate the pandemic.

The measures to prevent COVID-19 have been implemented synchronously. They include; regularly reviewing and organising tracing, zoning out epidemics areas; isolating infected cases and those in direct contact with infected people; implementing the 5K message (Masks, Disinfection, Distance, No gathering, Health declaration); the construction of field hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients; the mobilisation of vaccine resources to immunise the people with the goal of achieving community immunity; research and development in vaccines including the transfer of vaccine technology; and disseminating information to help educate people thoroughly on pandemic prevention solutions.