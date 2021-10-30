PH still among deadliest places for journalists

Unsolved killings

For this year, the New York-based watchdog took note of the unsolved killings that happened between Sept. 1, 2011, and Aug. 31, 2021, spanning the period from the Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III administration to the current Duterte presidency.

Only nations with five or more unsolved cases are included in the latest index, which this year covers 12 countries.

The Philippines joins war-torn states and authoritarian regimes on the list, which is topped by Somalia this year with 25 unsolved cases.

The list largely remained unchanged from last year. After Somalia, next in descending order based on the number of deaths are Syria, Iraq, South Sudan, and Afghanistan.

At sixth place is Mexico, while on the eighth to 12th spot are Brazil, Pakistan, Russia, Bangladesh, and India.