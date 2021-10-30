G20 leaders face mounting challenge

Gary Hufbauer, a nonresident senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, said US President Joe Biden might get the broad outline of his huge "infrastructure" bill, but he does not yet have the votes to enact it.

"He will put on a brave face at the G20 summit, but without the key to legislation in his pocket," said Hufbauer, a former US Treasury Department official.

Biden announced on Thursday plans for a $1.75 billion package, much smaller than the original $3.5 trillion. But such a compromise is still facing a tough battle in the Congress.

With regard to industrial subsidies, Hufbauer said there is no apparent deal among the United States, the European Union and China.

"Maybe the G20 will just duck that subject. Nor is there any agreement on reviving the WTO Appellate Body, or even capping fishery subsidies," he said.

"So I don't see the G20 paving the way for a successful MC12 in mid-November," he said, referring to the 12th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization that will take place in late November in Switzerland.

Shada Islam, founder of Brussels-based global strategy and advisory firm New Horizons Project, said the G20 summit should be a moment for world leaders to come together on the key challenges facing humanity, including climate change, but also global health and the need to fight poverty.

"While climate change is rightly on the priority list of G20 leaders, the summit should pay equal attention to the equally urgent need to tackle the large and growing inequities across the globe in access to healthcare and health products," she said.