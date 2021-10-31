Asean reported below 30,000 Covid-19 cases on Saturday

- Indonesian government has erected a monument in West Java to commemorate the sacrifice of 249 health workers and 44 civil servants who had died during the fight against Covid-19. The monument will be officially opened during Heroes Day on November 10.

Indonesia was suffered from the Covid-19 crisis the most as over 4.2 million people had been infected and over 140,000 people had died. The country's first three Covid-19 cases had been found in West Java.