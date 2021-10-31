Mon, November 01, 2021

Asean reported below 30,000 Covid-19 cases on Saturday

Southeast Asia witnessed a decline in new Covid-19 infections and a rise in deaths on Saturday (October 30), collated data showed.

Asean countries reported 29,835 infections and 708 deaths on Saturday compared to 30,486 and 334 respectively on Friday.

- Indonesian government has erected a monument in West Java to commemorate the sacrifice of 249 health workers and 44 civil servants who had died during the fight against Covid-19. The monument will be officially opened during Heroes Day on November 10. 

Indonesia was suffered from the Covid-19 crisis the most as over 4.2 million people had been infected and over 140,000 people had died. The country's first three Covid-19 cases had been found in West Java.

- Cambodia's Agence Kampuchea Presse reportedly said on Friday that the Cambodian government has donated 200,000 doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine to Vietnam in a bid to enable Vietnam to contain the spread of disease effectively and strengthen bilateral cooperation between two countries.

Dr Or Vandine, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Health and Chairwoman of the Ad-hoc Commission for Covid-19 Vaccination was reportedly presided over the ceremony at Bavet-Moc Bai border gate in Svay Rieng province.

Cambodia has so far provided facemasks and medical supplies for Laos, Myanmar, Timor Leste and Nepal.​ Recently, Cambodia has also donated 200,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to Laos.

Published : October 31, 2021

By : THE NATION

