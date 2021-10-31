COVID-19 jab coverage reaches up to 35 percent of Myanmar’s population

Plans have been made to cover 50 percent of population at the end of 2021 and 70 percent of population in middle of 2022, sources said.

Among the 24 million doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine agreed to buy from China, 20 million doses have already y arrived Myanmar.

At present, COVID-19 jabs are given to above 45 years of age beginning from October 17 instead of above 55 years of age.

Since September 14, new destination groups have been extended to give COVID-19 jabs. It includes above 55 years of age civilians, disable, national races, ethnic armed forces members, migrant workers and people from IDP camps, chronic patients and people with non-communicable diseases. Now, above 45 years of age people are included in the list.