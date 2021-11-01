White House press secretary tests positive for COVID-19

"While I have not had close contact in person with the president or senior members of the White House staff since Wednesday - and tested negative for four days after that last contact -- I am disclosing today's positive test out of an abundance of transparency," Psaki said in a statement. "I last saw the president on Tuesday, when we sat outside more than six-feet apart, and wore masks."

Psaki said she has been vaccinated and is experiencing mild symptoms. She will return to work after a 10-day quarantine following a negative test.