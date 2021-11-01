World Bank funding will help Penang reach its green development goals

“This money will be given to three parties, namely the Penang Island City Council (MBPP), Irrigation and Drainage Department (JPS) and Think City.

“I would like to congratulate Think City and UN Habitat for representing Penang on this amazing achievement.

“The council will focus on greening the state and JPS will look into bigger flood mitigation projects.

“Think City will generally look at how to bring about a sustainable, resilient and green Penang.

“We are waiting for the funds to arrive so that our projects can start.

“The allocation from the adaptation fund will jive and synchronise with our Penang Bay project which began some two years ago.