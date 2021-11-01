Sat, November 20, 2021

Shanghai Disney Resort to be temporarily closed for epidemic control

Shanghai Disneyland and Disneytown will be temporarily closed from Monday to Tuesday for the purpose of epidemic prevention and control, said a notice released by the facility Sunday evening.

The reopening of the facility will be announced once it is decided, the notice said.

Earlier on Sunday evening, the facility said entry has been suspended to cooperate with COVID-19-related epidemiological investigation in other provinces and cities.

All tourists who had visited Disneyland and Disneytown during the weekend were required to report to their neighborhood, employer, or school, and conduct a nucleic acid test immediately at a nearby medical institution, Shanghai's epidemic prevention and control headquarters said Sunday evening.

