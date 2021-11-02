Australia rolls back travel restrictions for citizens and permanent residents after nearly 20 months

The easing of restrictions only applies to citizens and permanent residents. International travelers need an exemption to come into the country even if they are fully-vaccinated, according to Australia's health department website.

The softening of restrictions comes as close to 80% of the population older than 16 is fully vaccinated against the virus, a benchmark Prime Minister Scott Morrison had set a month ago as a requirement to ease coronavirus guidelines. The state of Victoria has a vaccination rate of 80.7% of adults with the second dose, New South Wales hit 87.8% and the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) 92.7%, according to official data from Nov. 1.

The first travelers to reenter the country under these new guidelines were welcomed with hugs of teary-eyed family members and smiling crowds at the Sydney airport. "It's been pretty stressful, so just to be able to come home without having to go quarantine is huge," Carlie Boyd told the Guardian as she left a Qantas flight and was welcomed with hugs from her siblings.

"There were a lot of people on that flight who have loved ones who are about to die or had people who died this week, so for them to be able to get off the plane and go and see them straight away is pretty amazing," she said.