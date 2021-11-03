Deputy PM: Long Thành International Airport must be completed by 2025

Deputy PM Thành set the deadline during an online meeting held on Monday on Long Thành International Airport, a key national project worth US$5 billion.

The meeting focused on the project’s site clearance and construction progress.

Đồng Nai Province has so far acquired 3,801 out of the 5,000ha, or 77 per cent of the plan. The remaining 1,145ha will be acquired by the end of the year, reported Cao Tiến Dũng, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee.

All clearance and compensation work is expected to be completed in the first quarter of next year.

According to the Ministry of Transport (MoT), the bidding package for infrastructure system design, including the runways, taxiways, aprons and internal traffic system, has been implemented according to the plan in 2021, however, the COVID-19 outbreak has caused many difficulties to the process.