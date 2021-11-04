Sat, November 20, 2021

Asean reported over 27,000 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 13.28 million across Southeast Asia, with 27,416 new cases reported on Wednesday (November 3), higher than Tuesday’s tally at 26,804. New deaths are at 452, increasing from Tuesday’s number of 410. Total Covid-19 deaths in Asean are now at 279,909.

Cambodia on Tuesday resumed the operations of city bus and taxi boat services in capital Phnom Penh after a long hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. All passengers are given free rides for six days from November 2 to 7, and normal fares will be charged from November 8 onwards.

The Indonesian government has decided to reduce the mandatory quarantine period for international travellers, both Indonesian citizens and foreigners, from five to three days. This rule applies to international travellers who have met the requirements, including being fully vaccinated and negative for Covid-19 based on PCR test results.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday that local government officials will be punished for falling behind their targets for Covid-19 vaccinations. Duterte said there was no reason why daily vaccinations could not be ramped up since the country has sufficient stock of vaccines. He also asked the police and military to use planes and helicopters to deliver the vaccines faster to the provinces.
 

Published : November 04, 2021

By : THE NATION

