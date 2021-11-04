PBOC head urges fintech to secure data

Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China, the central bank, on Wednesday urged better international coordination to protect personal data, especially in areas like antitrust, data regulation and consumer protection.

The legislative, judicial and administrative bodies in various countries should join hands to promote the standard setting process for personal data protection, given the rapid cross-sector and cross-regional development of financial technologies or fintech, Yi said in his keynote address via video to a forum of the 2021 Hong Kong Fintech Week.

The PBOC has been focusing on cracking down on excessive collection of consumer data and "unfair clauses" outlined by fintech companies, which require consumers to provide personal information in exchange for accessing financial services, Yi said.

Under the current regulatory framework, financial institutions in China are required to collect, use and store information following the principle of "minimum necessity" and in accordance with laws.

They should protect the privacy of individuals when using personal information for commercial purposes, Yi said.