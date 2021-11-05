Asean reported over 28,000 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday

Managing Director of COVAX Facility said during a meeting with Vietnam’s Prime Minister on Wednesday that it has decided to allocate additional over 9 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to Vietnam and will deliver them to Vietnam as soon as possible. Meanwhile, Vietnamese PM thanked COVAX for providing Vietnam with 38.9 million doses of vaccines free of charge in 2021, including nearly 23 million doses delivered to the country.

Meanwhile, Cambodia’s Health Minister has authorized the use of Covid-19 drug Molnupiravir for emergency conditions. In addition, Prime Minister Hun Sen has revealed that the government has prepared $2.5 million budget to buy Molnupiravir tables for Covid-19 patients in the country. The drug will be manufactured by Mylan Laboratories Limited, based in India.

