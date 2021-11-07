Asean reported over 28,000 Covid-19 cases on Saturday

Asean countries reported 28,813 infections and 386 deaths on Saturday compared to 27,454 and 525 respectively on Friday.
- Cambodia Ministry of Health has approved the Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use on people aged 18 years or above.
This move came after the World Health Organisation approved the vaccine on November 3.
The vaccine is produced by Bharat Biotech, a pharmaceutical firm based in the Indian state of Telangana.
- Laos Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare is putting its effort to solve Covid-19 impact on businesses and investment projects, especially cooperation with job centres and private sector.
In 2021, the number of unemployed in Laos was totalled 496,000, of which 439,082 were domestic unemployed and 56,918 were immigrants. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate in the country has risen by 21.8 per cent.
Published : November 07, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Nov 20, 2021
Published : Nov 20, 2021
Published : Nov 20, 2021
Published : Nov 20, 2021
Published : Nov 20, 2021
Published : Nov 20, 2021
Published : Nov 20, 2021
Published : Nov 20, 2021