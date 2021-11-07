Fuel tanker explosion kills at least 98 in Sierra Leone

"I've never seen something like this before in all my years of practice as a surgeon," said Mustapha Kabba, head of Connaught Hospital, the city's largest medical center. "We have a lot of severe injuries. A lot of burns. A lot of corpses."

Practically every doctor in the area rushed to the hospital and treated victims through the night, he said. By Saturday, medical workers were scrambling to find enough IV fluids, antibiotics and other essentials for soothing burns. Family members gathered outside, waiting for news about loved ones.

At least 92 people were injured in the blast, Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr wrote on her Facebook page, adding, "The video and photo footage making rounds on social media are harrowing."

People had crowded around the crash to collect leaking fuel when the tanker blew up, witnesses said. Anything spilled was viewed as wasteful in a community where many struggled to afford gas. The wreck didn't seem dangerous until it burst into flames.

"There are dead bodies all around," one witness, Jusu Jaka Yormah, told reporters at the site, who shared a recording of his account in a WhatsApp voice message. "There are people screaming, people burning alive."