SCG sales surge in Vietnam through Q3

In Q3, SCG’s total assets in Việt Nam topped $5.98 billion, an increase of 57 per cent year-on-year thanks to its chemicals business, according to the company's business results published on Thursday.

In Việt Nam, during the surge of the pandemic, SCG continued to extend resources and support to the government and the communities in hot-spot areas including HCM City, Đồng Nai, Bình Dương, Long An, Quảng Bình, Bà Rịa -Vũng Tàu, and Hà Nội.

SCG handed over about 4,000 paper field hospital beds, 53 modular bathrooms, real-time PCR test kits and medical equipment, amounting to over VNĐ30 billion. It also donated VNĐ10.6 billion to the Government to be allocated for vaccine procurement purposes.

Amid the pandemic, SCG’s subsidiaries strictly complied with the safety measures instructed by the Government. This included the 'three-on-site' measures, which required companies to facilitate employees to work and reside in a single location, isolated from the surrounding communities. This has helped to support business operations and protect lives in the community.