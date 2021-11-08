Sat, November 20, 2021

international

SCG sales surge in Vietnam through Q3

HÀ NỘI — Southeast Asian conglomerate SCG posted a sales revenue of over VNĐ6.89 trillion (US$301 million) in the Vietnamese market in the third quarter, up 4 per cent year-on-year, mainly due to export sales from Thailand to Việt Nam.

In Q3, SCG’s total assets in Việt Nam topped $5.98 billion, an increase of 57 per cent year-on-year thanks to its chemicals business, according to the company's business results published on Thursday. 

In Việt Nam, during the surge of the pandemic, SCG continued to extend resources and support to the government and the communities in hot-spot areas including HCM City, Đồng Nai, Bình Dương, Long An, Quảng Bình, Bà Rịa -Vũng Tàu, and Hà Nội.

SCG handed over about 4,000 paper field hospital beds, 53 modular bathrooms, real-time PCR test kits and medical equipment, amounting to over VNĐ30 billion. It also donated VNĐ10.6 billion to the Government to be allocated for vaccine procurement purposes.

Amid the pandemic, SCG’s subsidiaries strictly complied with the safety measures instructed by the Government. This included the 'three-on-site' measures, which required companies to facilitate employees to work and reside in a single location, isolated from the surrounding communities. This has helped to support business operations and protect lives in the community.

The company said it hoped that after the country's reopening, purchasing power would return as businesses and consumers adapt to living with COVID-19, as in many other countries.

"SCG is preparing to seize opportunities for long-term growth through green and wellness products such as SCG Green Choice, which reduces the use of natural resources while saving energy and promoting good hygiene, and CPAC Green Solution, which uses digital technology to increase construction speed, reduce dust pollution, and cut construction waste. Furthermore, it continues to invest in environmentally friendly businesses, such as the production of bioplastics," the company said in a statement. — VNS

Related News

Published : November 08, 2021

By : Vietnam News

Related News

U.S. authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Palestinian child makes robots, electronic devices with simple tools

Published : Nov 20, 2021

U.S. House passes Bidens social spending bill, sends it to Senate

Published : Nov 20, 2021

With federal sign-offs, all American adults now eligible for coronavirus vaccine boosters

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Latest News

EECO eyes farm products from 3 eastern provinces in bid to attract investors

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Household electricity bills to get more expensive next year

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Tourists under Test & Go scheme must have paid, one-night stay at SHA++ hotel

Published : Nov 20, 2021

U.S. authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.