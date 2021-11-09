Sat, November 20, 2021

international

Asean reported over 26,000 new Covid-19 cases on Monday

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 13.42 million across Southeast Asia, with 26,859 new cases reported on Monday (November 8), lower than Sunday’s tally at 27,556. New deaths are at 286, decreasing from Sunday’s number of 410. Total Covid-19 deaths in Asean are now at 281,996.

Philippine authority announced that face shields are no longer mandatory in Manila City except in medical facilities. The city was downgraded to Covid-19 Alert Level 2 since November 5 due to decreasing case counts, but total bed and intensive care utilization rates are increasing. The Philippines reported 2,087 new cases and 91 deaths on Monday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 2,805,294 patients and total 44,521 deaths.

After completing the goal of immunising 50 percent of the adult population, the Government of Laos is working to raise this rate to at least 70 percent by the end of this year, in order to quickly reopen the country, recover the economy and adapt to the pandemic. The government also expected that several million doses of Covid-19 vaccine will be delivered to Laos in the near future.
 

Published : November 09, 2021

By : THE NATION

