Police arrest five members tied to REvil ransomware gang

The alleged hackers are suspected of involvement in about 5,000 ransomware infections and received about $580,000 (500,000 euros) in ransom payments. Many ransomware gangs offer their malware to others, called affiliates, who then send it out to infect victims, in what is known as ransomware-as-a-service.

"REvil," short for "Ransomware-Evil," is known as one of the world's most prolific ransomware gangs. The group is accused of staging several attacks this year against major companies and organizations, including Brazilian meat supplier JBS and Miami-based technology company Kaseya. JBS paid an $11 million ransom, while Kaseya said it declined to pay the hackers.

Europol said that law enforcement agencies had identified the alleged affiliates of REvil after seizing infrastructure used by the group and carrying out investigative methods such as wiretapping.

In addition to the REvil arrests, Europol said that law enforcement agencies also this year apprehended two alleged affiliates of GandCrab, another prolific ransomware group.