CCP Central Committee begins to etch Xi’s name in history

The committee is expected to adopt on Thursday, the final day of the session, a resolution on the party’s 100 years of history titled “the resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the Party’s 100 years of endeavors.” Chinese President and CCP General Secretary Xi Jinping, who is seeking to launch a third term in office at next year’s CCP national congress, is making strategic moves to strengthen his authority.

Resolutions related to history carry heavy weight within the party. In the past, only national founder Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping, who promoted polices of reform and opening up, have led the adoption of such resolutions.

By leading the resolution, only two of which have been compiled in the past, Xi has been given the authority to sum up the party’s history, granting him even more prestige as the party leader.

The current plenary session will be the first since October last year to discuss the party’s key policies and personnel affairs. Held behind closed doors, it will be attended by the seven members of the party’s Politburo Standing Committee — China’s highest-ranking leadership team, of which Xi is a member — as well as members of the Politburo, ministers and top local leaders. On the final day, the results of the discussions will be announced through the state-run Xinhua News Agency and other media.

Vehicles were restricted Monday morning in the vicinity of the Jingxi Hotel guesthouse in central Beijing, which is believed to be the venue of the session. More than 20 police vehicles were deployed and officers kept an eye on passersby.