Asean reported over 27,000 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 13.45 million across Southeast Asia, with 27,613 new cases reported on Tuesday (November 9), higher than Monday’s tally at 26,859. New deaths are at 310, increasing from Monday’s number of 286. Total Covid-19 deaths in Asean are now at 282,306.

Laos’ Public Health Ministry announced that it will provide at least 70,000 doses of booster shot to health professionals during January and February next year, as people in this group have the highest risk of contracting Covid-19 from treating infected patients. The country reported 1,049 new cases and 5 deaths on Tuesday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 48,891 patients and total 89 deaths.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s Ministry of Health said that from Dec 8, all Covid-19 patients who are unvaccinated "by choice" will have to pay their own medical bills if they are admitted to hospitals or Covid-19 treatment facilities. The new rule will apply to patients who are eligible for vaccination but choose not to do so. Those who are partially vaccinated will have their medical bills paid for by the government until December 31 to allow them time to be fully vaccinated.
 

Published : November 10, 2021

By : THE NATION

