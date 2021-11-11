Chinese virus expert launches scathing attack on Covid zero push

Guan's comments are a rare, high-profile criticism from within the country's elite of its lingering adherence to Covid Zero, which other adherents like Singapore and Australia have abandoned as the more transmissible delta variant makes it almost impossible to maintain. The criticism follows on the heels of an emotional plea for support made by the former vice mayor of a border town called Ruili in southwestern China, where repetitive lockdowns after Covid incursions from Myanmar are threatening livelihoods and exhausting local officials.

Officials in China have said they still consider squashing domestic flareups with aggressive curbs a better option for people's safety and the economy's health than reopening borders and easing restrictions. The country will maintain stringent curbs at least through spring given the outbreaks beyond its borders, health officials said in Beijing on Saturday.

It's also doubling-down on vaccinations. More than 75% of the country is fully protected and authorities are rolling out booster shots to all adults. Immunizations are now available to children as young as three years old.

Still, Guan questioned the impact of vaccination in China when local governments won't relent on controls such as quarantine and temperature screening. While taking temperatures is ubiquitous across the country, the virologist said that's a "lagging defense" because infected people can spread the virus without showing any symptoms.

"Don't blame the virus for being stealthy," he said. "We just consider ourselves smarter than we really are."

Instead, Guan said the country must develop a clearer understanding about how the homegrown vaccines are working against new variants of the virus. It should "kick out vaccines that have become ineffective," he said.

China's leading shots, from state-backed Sinopharm and Sinovac Biotech Ltd., use traditional vaccine technology. While clinical trials show them to be effective at preventing severe cases of Covid, hospitalizations and deaths, they are less reliable than Western mRNA shots at stopping transmission and reducing overall case counts.

"One can tell what's good or bad through comparison," Guan said. "If we fail to recognize our shortcomings, we lack the incentive to make progress."