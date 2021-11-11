‘Squid Game’ to return with more games and adventures in season 2

“Discussion about a second season is indeed in progress, but nothing has been confirmed yet,” a Netflix official told The Korea Herald on Wednesday morning.



Earlier, Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director and writer “Squid Game,” had said that there would be a second season of the dystopian drama during a special screening and Q&A with reporters in Los Angeles on Tuesday.



The creator told the reporters through a translator that there will be “Squid Game Season 2.”



“So there has been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice. I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m currently in a brainstorming stage,” the Associated Press quoted Hwang as saying during Netflix’s red carpet event in Los Angeles.



The director believed that it was too early to say “when and how that’s going to happen,” but hinted at the return of actor Lee Jung-jae as the protagonist.



Hwang’s Netflix debut series “Squid Game” revolves around hundreds of cash-strapped players accepting an unexpected invitation to compete in six different children’s games for grand prize of 45.6 billion won ($39 million).



The nine-part thriller became a global sensation and the streaming platform’s biggest series ever, surpassing 100 million views. The popularity led “Squid Game” to become a first Korean series to reach the No. 1 slot on Netflix US and topped Netflix’s global TV show lists for more than 20 days.