Cambodias looted antiquities seized in US

In a press release on November 11, the ministry said the office of the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York and Homeland Security Investigations jointly filed a civil forfeiture action against the Denver Museum and then seized the four Cambodian antiquities.
The ministry said the four priceless artifacts that have been recovered are a Khmer sandstone sculpture depicting a standing Prajnaparamita, a standing Surya, an iron-age bronze bell and a sandstone lintel depicting a sleeping Vishnu and the birth of Brahma.
The standing Prajnaparamita dates back to the late 12th or early 13th century and it depicts the bodhisattva of wisdom that is the spiritual mother of all those who achieve enlightenment like Buddha.
“According to reports from witnesses, this Prajnaparamita statue was found in a rice field near an ancient temple in Takeo province not far from Tonle Bati,” the ministry said.
The sandstone standing Surya statue dates back to the 7th or 8th century and it depicts the Sun God of Hinduism. Citing reports from witnesses, the ministry said this statue is believed to have been taken from a temple on Mount Kulen in Siem Reap province. It is extremely rare – one of just a few examples of Surya sculptures known to still exist.
The iron-age bronze bell was found as part of a set of 12 bells in an area that straddles Pursat and Battambang provinces. The bells were arranged in a circle around a central pillar.
Scholars believe that they were crafted and tuned to create a special effect when they were all rung together, but it has been impossible to test that theory as some of the bells remain missing.
The sandstone lintel of the sleep of Vishnu and birth of Brahma dates back to the 7th or 8th century. It is similar to the temple lintels at the Sambor Prei Kuk temple complex in Kampong Thom province, but it comes from a temple on Mount Kulen.
“We are thrilled to be welcoming home these precious treasures and we are very pleased with our ongoing collaboration with the US government,” said culture minister Phoeurng Sackona.
The minister said the recovery of these four priceless heritage objects was possible today because Cambodia has achieved peace and it will continue to be a top priority of the government to secure the return of the “souls of our Khmer ancestors that departed Cambodia during the time of war and conflict”.
“We encourage all museums and private collectors in possession of any Khmer cultural properties to reach out to the ministry, share with us your provenance documentation and consider moving forward and voluntarily repatriating to Cambodia its looted cultural treasures.
“Because we will continue to gather extensive evidence on the looting of our treasures and the improper possession of them by others,” she said.
Sackona also praised the US government, the Office of the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York and US Homeland Security Investigations for their diligent support of Cambodia’s mission to reclaim its stolen cultural heritage.
The minister also extended special thanks to private attorneys Bradley Gordon of Edenbridge Asia and Steven Heimberg of Heimberg Barr LLP for the work they are doing in this area on behalf of the Cambodian people, the press statement said.
Published : November 12, 2021
By : The Phnom Penh Post
Published : Nov 20, 2021
Published : Nov 20, 2021
Published : Nov 20, 2021
Published : Nov 20, 2021
Published : Nov 20, 2021
Published : Nov 20, 2021
Published : Nov 20, 2021
Published : Nov 20, 2021