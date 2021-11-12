Cambodias looted antiquities seized in US

In a press release on November 11, the ministry said the office of the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York and Homeland Security Investigations jointly filed a civil forfeiture action against the Denver Museum and then seized the four Cambodian antiquities.

The ministry said the four priceless artifacts that have been recovered are a Khmer sandstone sculpture depicting a standing Prajnaparamita, a standing Surya, an iron-age bronze bell and a sandstone lintel depicting a sleeping Vishnu and the birth of Brahma.

The standing Prajnaparamita dates back to the late 12th or early 13th century and it depicts the bodhisattva of wisdom that is the spiritual mother of all those who achieve enlightenment like Buddha.

“According to reports from witnesses, this Prajnaparamita statue was found in a rice field near an ancient temple in Takeo province not far from Tonle Bati,” the ministry said.

The sandstone standing Surya statue dates back to the 7th or 8th century and it depicts the Sun God of Hinduism. Citing reports from witnesses, the ministry said this statue is believed to have been taken from a temple on Mount Kulen in Siem Reap province. It is extremely rare – one of just a few examples of Surya sculptures known to still exist.