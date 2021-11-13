WAN-IFRA, RSF, and CPJ call for immediate release of Danny Fenster after U.S. journalist is sentenced to 11 years by Myanmar court

“We call for Danny Fenster’s immediate release and for all charges to be dropped in what is a clear act of intimidation against the embattled independent press in Myanmar,” said Andrew Heslop, WAN-IFRA Executive Director for Press Freedom. “These baseless charges are designed to instil fear and to discourage media from doing their work. Furthermore, we condemn the implication that Danny is being used in political brinkmanship in response to US sanctions against the Myanmar regime. That any journalist should be targeted like this is wholly unacceptable.”

“With five charges, including one that could result in his spending the rest of his days in one of Myanmar’s prisons, the treatment reserved by the junta for Danny Fenster clearly constitutes persecution,” said Daniel Bastard, the head of RSF’s Asia-Pacific desk. “This journalist is paying a high price for his commitment to press freedom in Myanmar. We demand his immediate and unconditional release.”